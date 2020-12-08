'Bigg Boss Tamil 4' Promo: Archana Has A Breakdown While Balaji Tries To Soothe Her

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 is the fourth season of the reality TV show Bigg Boss. The fans of Bigg Boss Tamil can watch any of the unseen episodes on Disney+ Hotstar and also those which have not been aired on television. In the recent episode of the show, the Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestants can be seen performing a task. As the promo of the show was recently released, it illustrated how they all were trying to perform the tasks and how Archana broke down in between.

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 promo

In the latest Bigg Boss Tamil 4 promo, Archana can be seen yelling terribly and later ends up crying in the bedroom. Balaji Murugadoss follows her to the bedroom and tries to calm her down as she had an emotional breakdown. As it is evident that the Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestants have been divided into two teams for a task in which one team has to act like robots while the other team has to make the robots express their emotions.

In the first part, the opposite team tries to break down Bigg Boss Tamil 4’s Archana’s patience during the task where she was trying to stay till no matter what the other team members did and just shed a few tears. The team opposite to that of Archana can be seen trying really hard to break down the robots.

The other team can also be seen commanding the robots to perform silly things for them in order to piss them off. They can also be seen trying to break the other team by annoying and tickling them in order to win the task.

In the next promo, Bigg Boss Tamil 4’s Archana completely loses her cool and shouts like she never did in the Bigg Boss Tamil 4 House. At the beginning of the Bigg Boss Tamil 4 promo 2, she begins to yell at everyone and within a matter of time, she reaches the top of her voice and shouts at everyone. All the other Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestants stay in shock to see Archana’s reaction and do not speak anything further. She kept screaming ‘I was wrong’ the whole time. She later goes inside the bedroom yelling and crying where Balaji Murugadoss follows her and comforts her while she cries.

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestants

Some of the Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestants present in the show include Anitha, Archana, Nisha, Shivani, Balaji, Aari, Aajeedh, Rio, Ramya and a few others. Suchitra, Samyuktha and Sanam have been evicted in the last few weeks.

