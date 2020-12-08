In the previous episode of Bigg Boss Season 4 Tamil, the eviction of Sanam Shetty happened, while seven other contestants were safe in the house. They all bid goodbye to her before beginning with the captaincy task. Here is everything about Bigg Boss Season 4 Tamil latest episode that you must check out right away.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil written update: Anitha Sampath becomes new captain

The Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 December 7 episode begins with finding a new captain of the house. For this, the captaincy task takes place among the housemates. They participate in pairs after reading all the necessary instructions of the game. Later on, Kamal Haasan takes everyone by surprise after revealing Sanam’s name for eviction. She gets emotional on hearing the announcement by the host. The participant also declares her return as a wild card contestant on the reality show. Everyone gets shocked by Sanam’s name, including Aari, who hopes she could stay.

Moreover, Aari Arjuna tells Sanam that she did not deserve an eviction from the house, and it will miss her presence for a long time. Responding to the same, she smiles and hopes that he comes out with a trophy. On the other hand, Balaji and Archana answer the questions about the call centre task. Meanwhile, Som Shekhar also needs to reply to change in-game, which received a lot of criticism earlier. Now, the contestants are battling for the new caption. In the next task, Rio describes how the game goes. There are two buzzers on two pillars. First, Archana and Aari go in pair, becoming the ones to begin the match. Later, Aajeedh and Gabriella go after them.

Also read: 'Bigg Boss 4' Tamil Written Update For December 6: Bala Is Reprimanded By Kamal Haasan

Also read: Maheep Kapoor Shares Her Karwa Chauth Pics Over The Years; See Photos

For the same task, Nisha and Ramesh appear in pair and give their best in the game. After them, Archana and Som play, making Anitha and Nisha appear in the end. As their face-off ends, the host decides the new captain of the house. Among all the housemates, Anitha Sampath emerges victorious in the task. She becomes the new captain of Bigg Boss Season 4 Tamil.

Also read: 'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update For Dec 3: Ranking Revealed For The Call Center Task

Also read: Karwa Chauth: Tahira Kashyap's Mehendi Has A Connection With Coronavirus; Find Out How

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.