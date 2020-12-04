'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Written Update For Dec 3: Yash Worries About Arundhati's Health

In this Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode, Nikhil gets mad at Sanjana for not letting him go to Arundhati's house. Anirudh tells Nikhil that he had a fight with Arundhati and that is why he does not like to go there. Sanjana tells Nikhil that she will take him out in the evening because he gets bored at home the whole day.

Meanwhile, Arundhati reaches the garden with Anagha. She tells Anagha to find a job for her since she has to support a family. Anagha tells her that she will find a job for Arundhati and help her.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte December 3, 2020, Written Update

Arundhati brings up the topic of Anagha's second wedding and Anagha tells her she does not have the courage to get married again. Arundhati tells her she will find someone worth spending her life with. Anagha tells her that she will think about her marriage but she needs to find a job for Arundhati first.

Also Read: 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Nov 20 Written Update: Deshmukh's Cut Ties With Aniruddha

At the office, Anirudh gets hyper because of Mehta and Sanjana tries to calm him down. She tells him that he should not pay attention to Mehta and instead focus on impressing the new CEO of their merger. Anirudh tells Sanjana that Mehta might give negative remarks about him to the new CEO. Sanjana tells him not to worry. Anirudh gets furious at her and tells her that they lost the last contract because of Mehta.

Also Read: 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update For Nov 23: Shekar Warns Anirudh And Sanjana

Yash comes to Arundhati's room and finds her taking online singing classes. After class, she tells him that she spoke to Anagha about her second wedding. Yash tells Arundhati that he was joking about Anagha getting married to Abhi. Arundhati tells Yash that even though he was joking she finds them an ideal match. Later, Arundhati goes to make tea for her family and blacks out.

Yash worries for her and tells Abhi that they should get Arundhati's tests done. Abhi convinces Arundhati to go to the hospital with him and get a routine check-up done. Arundhati is sceptical at first but agrees to go with Abhi.

Also Read: 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update For Nov 27: Anirudh Sweeps The House

Also Read: 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update For Nov 25: Tatya Mama Asks About Anirudh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.