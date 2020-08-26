Yash Starrer 'KGF 2' Resumes Shooting Today, Fans Flood Twitter To Wish 'all The Best'

Earlier today, it was announced that south Indian superstar Yash is back on sets as the shoots for his upcoming film has been resumed. As the news went viral on social media, fans of the actor could not hold back their excitement and flooded social media with posts about Yash’s upcoming film. here are more details about the same.

Yash starrer 'KGF 2' resumes shooting

Politician-actor Malavika Avinash took to her Twitter account and revealed that South Indian superstar Yash is back on set. The actor revealed that after full months of COVID break, the actors are back on shoot today. She even tweeted asking her fans if they could guess which film were they shooting for.

In the picture shared by Malavika on her social media handle, she was seen posing with Yash. Yash was seen in a t-shirt and ripped jeans and fully grown beard. Malavika wrote in the tweet, “Feels like a rebirth! Guess which film???!!!” Check out the tweet below.

After 6 full months...the COVID break is broken...Shooting today! Feels like a rebirth! Guess which film???!!!😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/nHRiiIejMX — Malavika Avinash (@MalavikaBJP) August 26, 2020

Fan reactions

As soon as the tweet was shared, fans started responding to it. Numerous fans seemed excited that the actor was back on sets and soon they would get to see him on screen. Several fans guessed that the movie was KGF 2 and started trending #KGFChapter on social media and tagged Yash in the tweets.

Many fans tweeted Rocky Bhai, which is Yash’s framed character in the film while tweeting about the actor’s upcoming film. Many fans expressed their excitement and wished the actors well. Several other fans sent much love and warm regards to the actors of the film. Check out some of the fan reactions below.

KGF 2 , prediction -it will be bigger hit in hindi than others language — Er. Tarakant sinha (@tarakant2345) August 26, 2020

All the best Mme, happy to hear this news and see you soon in screens — 🤸'Raja Raja' Unicuesrini1😍😎 (@universesrini) August 26, 2020

Kgf chapter 2...jai yash boss — Yash cult adarsh™ (@Y_C_AJ) August 26, 2020

Prashanth Neel had also revealed a few days ago that they would soon be resuming the filming of KGF: Chapter 2. The filmmakers tweeted, “Let’s get it done!”. He tweeted a picture where he revealed that he was finalising the location for KGF Chapter 2 and will soon wind up the principal shoot. Check out the tweet below.

'KGF Chapter 2' cast

KGF Chapter 2 is a historical drama action film, directed by Prashanth Neel. The film stars Yash as Rocky, Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist, Adheera and Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Ramachandra Raju in pivotal roles. The film is the second instalment to the superhit KGF Chapter 1.

