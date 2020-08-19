Rambo Straight Forward Cast: List Of Actors & Their Characters In This Yash Starrer

Santhu Straight Forward which is also known as Rambo Straight Forward is an Indian Kannada language movie that released in 2016. Rambo Straight Forward cast featured Yash, Radhika Pandit and Shaam in lead roles. The movie was inspired by the 2015 Tamil movie Vaalu. The plot of the movie revolves around the love triangle of Santhu, Ananya and Deva. The movie shows how Santhu wins back Ananya with his love by confronting the deadly gangster Deva in a funny way. A lot of people are still wondering about the cast of Rambo Straight Forward. For all the people who are still curious about Rambo Straight Forward characters and cast, here is everything you need to know about it.

Rambo Straight Forward cast

Yash as Santhu

In the movie Rambo Straight Forward, South Indian superstar Yash had played the lead role of Santhu. As the name of the movie suggests, his character is of a straight forward daring guy who is loved by his family. The movie shows his comical struggles of confronting the gangster Deva for winning back his love Ananya. Yash will be next seen in the sequel of his super hit movie KGF.

Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit as Ananya

The movie featured Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit in the female lead as his love interest. In the movie, she is an architecture student who is engaged to the notorious gangster Dev. She gets engaged to Dev as it was her dead parents wish. Radhika Pandit was praised for her portrayal of Ananya in the movie. This is the fourth instance when the real-life couple played lovers on screen.

Shaam as Deva

The pivotal role of Deva is played by south Indian actor Shaam in Rambo Straight Forward. The Indian actor and model is known for his roles in several Tamil movies. He has also been a part of Kannada and Telugu movies. He made his acting debut in the year 2001 with 12B. Some of his popular movies include Kick, Race Gurram, Purampokku Engira Podhuvudamai, etc.

Devaraj as Santhu’s father

The role of Santhu’s father was played by actor Devaraj. He is known for his diverse roles in South Indian film industry. Over the years, he has played several lead characters, supporting characters and has also played villainous roles.

Anant Nag as Grandfather of Ananya and father of Deva

The veteran actor Anant Nag played the important role of Deva’s father and Ananya’s grandfather. He has been a part of more than 300 movies as an actor across languages. Yash and Anant Nag were also seen together in KGF chapter 1.

