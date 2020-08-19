'The Real Housewives Of Miami' Cast: What Are Lea Black, Adriana De Moura & Others Upto?

The Real Housewives of Miami, is an American reality show that offered a peek into the lives of normal homemakers from Miami, Florida. The Real Housewives of Miami's primary cast includes Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, and Marysol Patton.

However, other housewives also appeared on the show but for a short tenure. Here a look at what the central characters of the popular reality show are up to these days.

All details about 'The Real Housewives of Miami' central cast

Lea Black

Lea Black is an entrepreneur who reportedly started her career as a fitness instructor. Lea Black gained popularity after she appeared in an American reality show- The Real Housewives of Miami. She was a part of the show for three years and gained unfathomable popularity during her tenure with the show.

The Real Housewives of Miami cast members' stardom has made her a credible name in the television industry. After The Real Housewives of Miami, Lea has featured in an array of television reality shows.

Adriana de Moura

Adriana de Moura, who was an integral part of The Real Housewives of Miami's cast through all the three seasons, has come a long way. Today, she is a successful actor with a hit TV series to her credit. She essayed the part of Elexa in Russell Duncan's Sobe: Role Models. Adriana will be next seen in Sean Rosa's Apollyon with Ty Trumbo, and others. Besides acting, Adriana is also a pianist who has performed at multiple concerts.

Alexia Echevarria

Alexia Echevarria is currently busy enjoying her pre-marriage life with her partner. The famous Real Housewives of Miami cast member recently got engaged to Todd Nepola, after separation from Herman Echevarria. She is also an entrepreneur who runs a salon by the Miami beach.

Besides the above-mentioned celebrities, The Real Housewives of Miami' also has Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen, Cristy Rice, and others. The show aired for three seasons between 2011 and 2014 and was a hit among the masses. The Real Housewives franchise also had homemakers from other cities like Orange County, New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, D.C., Beverly Hills.

