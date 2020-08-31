Yuvan Shankar Raja's Birthday: Anirudh, Arya And Other Celebs Pour In Wishes

On the occasion of Yuvan Shankar Raja's 41st birthday, many celebs of the South Indian film industry including Arya, Keerthy Suresh, Selvaraghavan, and Anirudh Ravichander took to Twitter account to wish the composer. Yuvan, the youngest son of legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja, is one of the most renowned musicians in Kollywood.

The musician made his debut with a film named Aravindhan and has over 125 movies to his credit. Here are celebs' wishes for Yuvan Shankar Raja:

Celebs adorable wishes for Yuvan

Famous filmmaker Selvaraghavan, who has worked with Yuvan in various films like 7G Rainbow Colony, Kadhal Konden, and Pudhupettai, was one of the firsts to wish the musician. He wrote, "Happy birthday, my dearest friend @thisisysr #LittleMastreo".

Young composer Anirudh Ravichander took the time to wish Yuvan. He shared his wishes on Twitter. He wrote, "Wishing dear @thisisysr a happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead :) Much love, A (sic)".

Actor Keerthy Suresh took to Twitter to wish the composer. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Yuvan Shankar Raja sir! Wishing you a blessed year ahead (sic).".

Apart from this, actor Arya showered praise on Yuvan and wrote, "Wish U a very Happy Birthday brother rock star @thisisysr U have been amazing all these years and very very kind to me Love u always brother... Have a blessed year ahead (sic)".

Filmmaker Vishnuvarshan, who is one of the best friends of Yuvan, shared a throwback picture with him and wrote, "My buddy @thisisysr turns another year younger—wishing u many more happy returns of the day. God bless u with the best of everything in life. Just felt like saying a big Thank you for the amazing music u have given me and your fans and looking forward to more. Great going (sic)".

About Yuvan Shankar Raja

Yuvan Shankar Raja is one of the most famous composers in Kollywood. The singer began his musical career in the year 1996, at the age of 16, when he composed the music for the film, Aravindhan. He has composed music for more than 100 movies and has given numerous hit songs in his career. He has also composed music for films like Maamanithan, Valimai, Dikkiloona, Maanaadu, Chakra, Jana Gana Mana, to name of few.

