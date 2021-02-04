Last Updated:

A Million Little Pieces Book Review: What The Twitterati Has To Say About The Best-seller

A Million Little Pieces book review by the Twitterati will give you an idea as to whether or not James Frey's controversial book is worth your timer or not.

Written By
Ganesh Raheja
a million little pieces book review

A Million Little Pieces, a book by James Frey, tells the story of its central character's tussle with the law and the uncovering of the various secrets that have been a part of the Frey family. The book, which was marketed as a semi-autobiographical novel after facing multiple allegations of over-exaggeration, literary forgery and plagiarism, made it to the bookshelves in the year 2003. The book has, since then, been talked about and loved by readers from all across the world. Some of them have even shared their A Million Little Pieces book review on sites such as Twitter in order to let their followers and the Twitterati at large know whether or not A Million Little Pieces is worth a read. The review of A Million Little Pieces by the Twitter users can be found below.

Also Read: 'SNL' Review: John Krasinski Shines, But Kate McKinnon & Beck Steal The Show

A Million Little Pieces Review:

 

 

 

 

 

Also Read: The Lady And The Dale Review: Netizens 'highly Recommend' To Watch; Call It 'fascinating'

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The movie adaptation:

Also Read: 'Tuesdays And Fridays' Trailer Review: Jhataleka Shines Brighter Than Anmol Dhillon

Fifteen years later, Jamey Frey's book got a movie adaptation that went by the same name. The film saw Godzilla star Aaron Taylor-Johnson play James Frey, while Charlie Charlie Hunnam was seen playing his elder brother. The film in question was directed by Aaron's wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson. A trailer of the same can be found below.

Also Read: 'The Little Things' Review: Denzel & Leto's Crime Thriller Gets Mixed Reactions From Fans

First Published:
COMMENT