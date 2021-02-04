A Million Little Pieces Book Review: What The Twitterati Has To Say About The Best-seller

A Million Little Pieces, a book by James Frey, tells the story of its central character's tussle with the law and the uncovering of the various secrets that have been a part of the Frey family. The book, which was marketed as a semi-autobiographical novel after facing multiple allegations of over-exaggeration, literary forgery and plagiarism, made it to the bookshelves in the year 2003. The book has, since then, been talked about and loved by readers from all across the world. Some of them have even shared their A Million Little Pieces book review on sites such as Twitter in order to let their followers and the Twitterati at large know whether or not A Million Little Pieces is worth a read. The review of A Million Little Pieces by the Twitter users can be found below.

A Million Little Pieces Review:

Remember when we were told that it didn't matter if James Frey's stories were fact or fiction because he's Such A Great Writer? — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) November 30, 2018

I haven’t had a book like that in years. However when I was younger I read ‘A million little pieces’ by James Frey — Oluchi The Author (@oluchiwrites) February 3, 2021

@LiveKellyRyan Kelly my absolute FAVORITE BOOK EVER!!! A Million little pieces by James Frey. Love that you love it too ❤️❤️ — jenn7374 (@jhadley7374) February 3, 2021

Reading the book “a million little pieces” and it’s sooooo good. — queen haley🏝 (@GHaleyyyyy) January 27, 2021

But what NOT to read: A Million Little Pieces by James Frey. 😂 Actually no, I really enjoyed that book. I read it when I was in high school and I thought wow, that guy really went through some stuff!! But he made it through! Buttttt then he was exposed as a fraud. 😱😱😱 — TraciaBrooke (@traciaandej) July 24, 2020

A Million Little Pieces: the book- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



A Million Little Pieces: the movie- 🗑 — Courtney Yates (@shortney_) August 28, 2020

A Million Little Pieces, a pseudo-autobiography by James Frey. A little long, but otherwise a good book. #1stBookOf2021 — Zachary Krueger (@zpakrueger) January 2, 2021

My friend just gave me the book “a million little pieces” and oooooommmmggggg — ❝𝐊❞ (@kmlepp) May 29, 2020

A Million Little Pieces is the best book ever — sxerxa ♡ (@SierraxHalleck) April 16, 2020

The movie adaptation:

Fifteen years later, Jamey Frey's book got a movie adaptation that went by the same name. The film saw Godzilla star Aaron Taylor-Johnson play James Frey, while Charlie Charlie Hunnam was seen playing his elder brother. The film in question was directed by Aaron's wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson. A trailer of the same can be found below.

