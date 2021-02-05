All My Friends Are Dead Movie Review: Twitterati Give Thumbs Down To Netflix's Dark Comedy

All My Friends Are Dead is the latest movie that premiered on Netflix. This Polish film is a dark horror-comedy. The film premiered on February 3, 2021. Many Netflix users have already watched the film and expressed their opinions about the same on Twitter. So here is all you need to know about this Netflix film and also check out some audience’s reactions about it.

All My Friends Are Dead Movie Review

The Plot

Netflix has many foreign films and shows across various genres. Now, the latest addition to this list is the Polish film All My Friends Are Dead. The title of the film rightly represents its horror and dark comedy genre. The film premiered on Netflix on February 3, 2021. The title of the film created enough buzz for the film even before its premiere.

Talking about the plot, All My Friends Are Dead revolves around a group of teen boys and girls. This group of friends step out to celebrate New Year’s Eve together. At first, the group has a jolly time at the party. However, their lively little party quickly goes downhill and as the evening unfolds many secrets are revealed. These teens soon start confronting each other and several heartaches result in shocking twists and turns nobody expected.

The Cast

Netflix’s All My Friends Are Dead review will be incomplete without talking about the cast. This horror/dark comedy consists of an ensemble cast. According to the film’s IMDb page, the film features Adam Woronowicz, Michal Meyer, Adam Turczyk, Julia Wieniaawa-Narkiewicz, Monika Krywkowska, Nikodem Rozbicki, Szymon Roszak, Adam Bobik, Michal Sikorski, Tomasz Karolak, Yassine Fadel, Mateusz Wieclawek, Bartlomiej, Firlet, Aleksandra Pisula, and Wojciech Lozowski.

All My Friends Are Dead Trailer

All My Friends Are Dead Movie Review: Twitter reactions

Twitter has become the go-to destination for people to express their opinions and thoughts. Hence, these days whenever people watch a film or a show, they are quick to share their reactions on the micro-blogging site. Within hours of this new Polish film’s premiere on Netflix, many users shared their reactions. One Twitter user wrote that the film is an “audacious and fun teen-thriller” while another Twitter user fell short for words to express his reaction. Take a look at these Twitter reactions below.

All My Friends Are Dead review - an audacious and fun teen-thriller @JanBelcl #allmyfriendsaredead https://t.co/PtEQlDajxl — Mitja Okorn (@mitjaokorn) February 4, 2021

#allmyfriendsaredead is literally a movie showing what would happen if air signs had a party. — Jobana (@J0bana) February 4, 2021

So I sat through #allmyfriendsaredead and just wondered what the hell it was i just saw. — MileZee Movies (@Mile_Zee) February 4, 2021

@KennieJD please for the love of God watch #allmyfriendsaredead a new movie on Netflix. It’s so so so so bad but like... not in a truly traumatising way- I think — ðŸ–¤ðŸ–¤ (@ibetalking1) February 3, 2021

#allmyfriendsaredead is awful

Do not watch it. — Twerking Jello (@nooi_c) February 3, 2021

