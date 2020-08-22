'Zombivali' Cast Shares Motion Poster Of Their Horror Comedy Based On Zombie Apocalypse

Aditya Sarpotdar’s Zombivali release has now been announced after the unlocking had started. The film has been creating much anticipation amongst the film fraternity. The cast members of the film took to their social media handles to share the motion picture of the film. Not only this film, but a number of other Marathi projects have also been released. Read more to know about Marathi Horror Comedy, Zombivali.

Also Read | Tejashree Pradhan Starrer Marathi Movies That Fans Can Watch Over And Over Again

Also Read | Amey Wagh Drops Motion Poster Of His Upcoming Film 'Zombivali' On His Social Media

Marathi film, Zombivali motion poster released

Zombivali is going to be a Horror Comedy film that will star some fo the most known stars of the Marathi film industry including Amey Wagh, Lalith Prabhakar and Vaidehi Parshurami. All of the cast members took to heir Instagram handles to share the motion picture of the film. They have used a common caption for their post that says, “Tayar raha 2021 madhye eka navya station var utarnyasathi”.

It is not only the motion poster but also the background score that has been a prominent factor in the success of this motion poster that perfectly delivered the horror vibes to its viewers. The title of this film indicated that it is based on the zombie apocalypse that broke out in Dombivali giving the movie its name Zombivali. This is going to be the first time a Marathi film is going to have a Zombie apocalypse plot.

Also Read | Salman Khan, Other Bollywood Actors Who Played Cameos In Marathi Movies

More about Zombivali release

Currently, the release date of the movie has still not been revealed but reportedly it is going to be released in 2021. A number of the Marathi film fans have been sharing their views about the film on their social media accounts. A fan wrote, “#Marathi film industry rolling out a motion poster of its new #horrorcomedy on #zombies - movie titled #Zombivli #झोंबिवली starring #AmeyWagh #LalitPrabhakar #VaidehiParshurami. Show some love guys! Our Marathi film fraternity needs our support :) Looks promising!”

Not only the fans, but renowned actors have also released posts about the Marathi Horror Comedy. Ritesh Deshmukh wrote, “I will watch this film just for its title - #झोंबिवली Best wishes to the entire team. @AdityaSarpotdar@ameywaghbola@lalit_prabhakar@vaidehiofficial@YoodleeFilms”. After looking at the response and the hype that has been created around this film, it can be speculated that the release of Zombivali will be one to remember. Here are some other fan tweets about the same:

I'll be हमखास watching this. I love this genre 😍😍😍#झोंबीवली https://t.co/zzTueiS5kg — Nikhil D Mehta (@nicksdmehta) July 30, 2020

Also Read | Ananth Mahadevan's Marathi Movie Screened At The Cannes Film Festival

Also Read | From 'Natrang' To 'Ajintha': Sonalee Kulkarni's Marathi Movies That Are A Must-watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.