'Bahut Hua Samman' Cast Is Headlined By Sanjay Mishra, Raghav Juyal & More; Details Inside

Directed by Ashish Shukla, Bahut Hua Samman is a satirical comedy flick which is set in the backdrop of Varanasi, UP. The premise of this movie chronicles the life of two engineering students who are planning a heist to rob a bank. Written jointly by Vijay Narayan Verma and Avinash Singh, Bahut Hua Samman had an OTT release on Friday, October 2 by Disney+ Hostar. Here’s everything that you need to know about the cast and characters of Bahut Hua Samman.

Bahut Hua Samman cast

Raghav Juyal as Bony

Bahut Hua Samman cast features dancer-turned-actor Raghav Juyal essaying the role of the main protagonist, Bony. He is one of the two engineering students who are tired of their degree and try to find an illegal means to earn money. The ABCD 2 fame can be seen laying out a plan about how they can rob a bank.

Abhishek Chauhan as Fundoo

In the comedy movie, Abhishek Chauhan plays the role of Fundoo, who is Bony’s partner in crime. He is the other friend of the engineering student who joins hands to find the quickest way to earn money. Previously, Abhishek has worked in series like Baked and Cubicles, now with Bahut Hua Samman, he is all set to take the audiences on a roller-coaster ride of laughter.

Sanjay Mishra as Bakchod Baba

Bahut Hua Samman cast sees veteran actor Sanjay Mishra as Bakchod Baba. He is the man who accepts both the engineering students as his pupil. He mentors the two about how to carry out the criminal acts. While doing so, Sanjay also chalks out a plan for them for the bank robbery.

Nidhi Singh as Bobby Tiwari

In this film, the Permanent Roommates fame, Nidhi Singh essays the role of Bobby Tiwari. She is a kickass female officer who has been assigned to the case. She gets on a trail to catch Bony, Fundoo and their master.

Ram Kapoor as a mysterious man

Bahut Hua Samman cast features Ram Kapoor playing the role of Lovely Singh. He is a mysterious character chasing the two students just like inspector Bobby Tiwari. However, Lovely’s intentions and motifs are kept hidden.

