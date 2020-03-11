Are Kelsey Owens And Garrett Miller From 'Siesta Key' Back Together?

After ex-couple Kelsey Owens and Garrett Miller spent some quality time together in Nashville, the drama on the American television show Siesta Key has increased. Kelsey and Garret were spotted kissing at a club in Nashville. The duo has dated in the past and things have not been good between them as their relationship ended up on a sour note. However, in a recent video shared on Siesta Key's official Instagram handle, Kelsey and Garrett are seen getting intimate with each other. Does it call for a reunion?

Are Kelsey and Garrett back together?

Previously, the ex-couple handled their breakup in an extremely vindictive way. Kelsey got intimate with another cast member. Alex Kompothecras at some party to provoke Garrett. On the other hand, Garrett too kissed another castmate Juliette Porter at a concert when Kelsey was sitting not far from him as a revenge to what she did. However, it happened almost three years ago and from the looks of it, both of them seem to have come a long way ever since then.

Recently, the whole crew of Siesta Key visited Nashville to shoot their two-hour-long midseason finale. Moreover, one of their castmates, Brandon Gomes had a recording of a song with a country artist. Therefore, he invited all his castmates there too for some support. But something unexpected happened at the club as Kelsey and Garrett from Siesta Key were spotted kissing each other at the club.

Apart from what happened in Nashville, the ex-couple also gets indulged into some social media PDA. Kelsey leaves some fun comments on Garrett's posts and also tags him in multiple tweets. However, it will be interesting for fans to find out whether are Kelsey and Garrett dating each other or not.

