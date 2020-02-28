Jessica From 'Love Is Blind' Is Immensely Popular, Here's All You Need To Know About Her

Love is Blind is a brand new show on Netflix. The show is produced by Kinetic Content and is directed by Chris Coelen. The first episode of the show premiered on February 13 this year. The show is a reality dating show which focuses on 30 men and women who are hoping to find their true love on the show. Jessica and Mark are one of the couples on the show that had the audience's undivided attention. Jessica from Love Is Blind has gained immense popularity through the show. Here's everything you need to know about her.

Here is all you need to know about Jessica from Love Is Blind

Jessica from Love Is Blind has garnered a large fan following after her appearance on the show. Jessica Batten is originally from Rockville, Illinois but currently, she lives in Atlanta, Georgia. However, according to her Instagram account, she lives in Los Angeles.

Jessica described herself on the show as a burned-out serial monogamist. While speaking about herself, she also said that she can stay in a relationship for way too long even if she feels that her partner is not the one. Talking about her last relationship, Jessica from Love Is Blind said that it was purely based on physical looks.

Jessica Batten got engaged to Mark Cuevas on Love Is Blind. Mark wanted to be with Jessica even after considering the 10-year age gap between the two of them. But later, Jessica ran away from the wedding leaving Mark at the altar. The fans of the show were very disappointed with this news.

34-year-old Jessica's love for wine is known to her fans. Jessica has had a rather controversial moment with her dog which went viral on the internet and received negative comments from the viewers of the show. The incident in question is that Jessica was seen offering wine to her dog which made viewers uncomfortable. Jessica even admitted that she was not sure why she allowed her dog to drink the wine. She has confessed that she regrets the moment and that she would never do that again.

Reportedly, Jessica has worked as a regional manager. According to reports, she also was promoted to IBM Alliance Sales Manager at BOX in February 2018. On Jessica's Instagram account she has also shown her religious beliefs.

Jessica Batten was always seen holding a glass of alcohol in her hand in the show. She told a media publication that she believes there is a reason why reality shows provide alcohol to the contestants, so they can open up while on the show. She further added that she has been uncomfortable on the show, which is why she tends to overdrink at times. Jessica also confessed that if she finds herself in an uncomfortable situation, she tends to drink a little more.

