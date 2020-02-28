Matt Barnett From 'Love Is Blind' Is A Lot More Than Meets The Eye

Love Is Blind is a reality dating show that features a number of couples on the show who date each other just by talking. They cannot see each other until they decide to get married. From the same show, a couple who got married is Matt Barnett and Amber Pike. A number of people have been trying to figure out who these contestants really are. Here are some facts and details about Love is Blind cast member Matt Barnett.

About Matt Barnet from Love Is Blind

According to Matt Barnett’s Netflix bio, he is an engineer by profession and native to Georgia but currently stays just outside of Atlanta. The 27-year-old was a strong contender on the show as he quickly connected with three women, Amber Pike, Lauren Chamblin, and Jessica Batten.

After going through his Instagram account, it is evident that he loves to travel. He has also posted a number of pictures from his getaways. He is a huge dog lover and calls himself a "wolf dad" to his dog Koda on Instagram. He is also a huge Taylor Swift fans which is evident after he shared an Instagram post of the Cats star.

Matt and Amber from Love Is Blind

Matt Barnett and Amber Pike have been one of the most talked-about couples of the show. The two decided to move in together and see their relationship blossom. The couple also considered having a real engagement after getting to know how their relationship works out. There have been no official statements or talks about the two but both the Love Is Blind contestants follow each other on Instagram.

