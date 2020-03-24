Here's All You Need To Know About Bert Kreischer; Read

Bert Kreischer is a popular American stand-up comedian, reality television host and an actor. In the year 1997, he was featured in an article in a leading magazine while he was attending Florida State University and the magazine named him “the top partyer at the Number One Party School in the country”.

His style of comedy reflects his love of partying and his dedication to drinking is featured in his jokes in his latest special. Bert's latest special is called Hey Big Boy and incorporates many jokes around his wife and kids. He is married to LeeAnn Kreischer and has two daughters. Read on to know interesting facts about his family.

Bert Kreischer's family

Bert Kreischer’s wife: LeeAnn Kreischer

LeeAnn Kreischer was born on August 20, 1970 and hails from Bowdon in Georgia.

She hosts a podcast called ‘Wife of the Party’ of which she has recorded over 100 episodes till date.

During the initial days of their dating, she thought of Bert as “not the type you marry” and “Too crazy, too wild, too comedian.” But a few years later the couple got married and have been living together for 17 years now.

Check out some of their pictures below.

Bert Kreischer's kids

Bert Kreischer and LeeAnn have two daughters together Georgia and Ila. Both born in 2004 and 2006 respectively. Bert has often incorporated in his jokes, the habits of his daughters. In one of his acts, he was seen saying that his daughters have inherited his foolishness. Check out the pictures of them below.

