Black Clover Reveals Intense Duel Between Asta And Dante; Watch Video

Black Clover has rapidly become one of the most popular manga series in recent times and has enjoyed a successful run for many years. Its popularity pushed makers to come up with its own anime series on television in 2017 and many characters have been introduced in the series since. Black Clover is watched by masses because of its catchy content, as well as the action sequences that follow. The show has recently brought the battle of Asta vs. Dante which has now gone viral on social media. Here is a glimpse of it.

Black Clover brings the battle of Asta vs. Dante

The ongoing plot of Black Clover may bring some massive fights between different characters with the anime having adapted to the Spade Kingdom arc. With the Spade Kingdom’s Dark Triad establishing themselves and making their presence known, fans can see the intense power that they have. Episode 162 has shown how Asta and others are no match against Dante, but it also gave a chance for fans to witness the battle of Asta vs. Dante, which is as intense as it can get. A netizen shared a short clip of their battle, which shows its intensity.

The netizen also praised the scene on the social media calling it a memorable fight scene between the two characters. While Asta taps into a rarely seen power against Dante, the latter seems to be unmoved and is seen countering Asta with ease. The duel between the two characters will not be ending very soon, and it is expected that more twists and turns will be coming along the way for the audience.

With Asta being the one of the main characters of the series, it would be expected by the fans that he taps into a never-seen energy within and ultimately emerge victorious. It would also be interesting to see whether he would form any major alliance to defeat his enemies. Even as the plot of the series progresses further, it has garnered a following in all parts of the world and several spin-offs of the manga series have been created as well.

