'Jujutsu Kaisen' 137 Spoilers: All We Know About The Latest Chapter Of The Manga Series

Raw scans for chapter 137 of Jujutsu Kaisen have been leaked online and with that the spoilers too. Goju Satoru is involved in a major way. Read further ahead to know what happens.

The Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers that have leaked online, courtesy of the raw manga, give us a look at what's going to happen in the next chapter. You should, of course, wait for the official English release to support the artists. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 137 is titled 'Hard and White', the new chapter will focus on how Satoru has been set up as the one who causes the Shibuya incident. So, this is most of everything that happens in the latest chapter.

Twenty-Three districts of Tokyo city get almost annihilated. Okutama, Oume City, Akiruno City, Hachioji City, parts of Machida City are the only places that remained unharmed in the Shibuya incident. Most of the government leaders including the Prime Minister are missing. Approximately 10 million Cursed Spirits were released in the incident. There are plans to evacuate about 5 million Tokyo residents as the circumstances are very serious. After the incident and widespread destruction, the value of Yen is falling rapidly. There's a power vacuum, so a possible foreign military interference is hinted at. There are plans to disclose the existence of curses, but that it only appears in and around the Tokyo area. Yuta Okkotsu has come back to Japan in the latest chapter. Inumaki is shown to have lost his hand, and Okkotsu is seen saying, "I'll kill Itadori Yuji". Satoru Gojo is framed as one of the co-conspirators for the Shibuya incident and he is effectively thrown away from the Jujutsu Society. Anyone who associates with Gojo will be deemed a criminal. Masamichi Yaga has been sentenced to death for inciting violence between Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto and was found guilty of causing the Shibuya incident. Suspension of Itadori's death sentence has been revoked and it's also decided that Yuji Itadori is going to be executed soon. Yuta Okkotsu has been appointed the executor who will execute Itadori.

Jujutsu Kaisen is a popular manga series that has been adapted into anime in the winter 2020 anime season. It has received some great reviews and has fans are loving this adaptation. Stay tuned for more Jujutsu Kaisen updates.

