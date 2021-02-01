'Jujutsu Kaisen' 137 Spoilers: All We Know About The Latest Chapter Of The Manga Series

Quick links:
Raw scans for chapter 137 of Jujutsu Kaisen have been leaked online and with that the spoilers too. Goju Satoru is involved in a major way. Read further ahead to know what happens.
The Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers that have leaked online, courtesy of the raw manga, give us a look at what's going to happen in the next chapter. You should, of course, wait for the official English release to support the artists. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 137 is titled 'Hard and White', the new chapter will focus on how Satoru has been set up as the one who causes the Shibuya incident. So, this is most of everything that happens in the latest chapter.
Jujutsu Kaisen is a popular manga series that has been adapted into anime in the winter 2020 anime season. It has received some great reviews and has fans are loving this adaptation. Stay tuned for more Jujutsu Kaisen updates.
