'Boruto Chapter 55': Here's The Spoilers, Raw Leaks And Summary Of The New Chapter

Boruto Chapter 55 will release on February 19 and fans couldn't stop crying. The new chapter has seen an unexpected death and the next chapter is will be out in the next month. With the new chapter release, let us have a look at what happened in the manga.

Boruto Chapter 55 Spoilers

The major spoiler of the new chapter includes the death of nine-tailed fox, Kurama. The beast which lived inside the seventh Hokage, Uzumaki Naruto is said to breathe his last in this chapter. Netizens have taken to their social media to mourn the death of the character that was created 20 years ago. With the release of the manga, one of the Twitter users who goes by @Abdul_S17 released the summary of the chapter ahead of its release. Read further to know more about Boruto chapter 55 summary.

Boruto Chapter 55 summary

Apologise for the delay. Here is the summary for Boruto Chapter 55! As always the summary does not mention every single event, it just provides a brief overview for the chapter.



Thank you to @Nite_Baron for the help and please look forward to tomorrow. #borutoch55spoilers pic.twitter.com/6uAU06wE6f — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) February 18, 2021

In the summary given by the Twitter user, it is mentioned that Kurama is tired after using the Baryon mode. During the conversation between Naruto and Kurama, the beast says that this will be the last conversation and that he has come to say goodbye. Further in the conversation, Kurama mentions that when a beast is extracted from the Jinchurki, the latter tends to die but this won't be the case with Naruto. The fox goes on to mention that the usage of Baryon mode took place because they have a strong bond. Naruto will not die because chakra of the tailed beast has finished and the extraction hasn't taken place.

Before leaving Naruto, Kurama says that if he knew the price of Baryon mode would have been the death of the tailed beast, he wouldn't have agreed to the deal. This is why Kurama did not tell Naruto about the consequences of using the mode. Kurama also warns that Naruto isn't a jinchuriki anymore and he has to fight the battle alone.

Boruto Chapter 55 Raw leaks

The chapter will release on the official website like Viz.com, Manga Plus etc. Various Twitter users got the access to Boruto Chapter 55 raw leaks and they have uploaded it on the platform. Check out the part where Naruto and Kurama have the conversation.

