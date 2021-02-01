'Naruto' Kills Off A Major 'Boruto's Kara Arc' Character; Here's More

Naruto happens to be one of the most popular manga series in Japan and all over the world. The series has witnessed all kinds of characters who have gradually gained a lot of popularity, besides the characters of ‘Naruto Uzumaki’ itself. There are millions of fans of this series all across the world and has several fan pages on social media as well. Popular characters are often killed off in these series and one such popular well-known in Baruto’s Kara Arc - Mugino. Here are more details on this.

Popular Boruto’s Kara Arc character killed off

Mugino is one of the most popular character in Baruto’s Kara Arc, but has now been permanently taken away from the audience. Mugino was shown making an attempt to take down the powerful character of Ao. As it so happens that Ao is a member of Kara who is set on a mission to kill the group of Ninjas and gets faced by Mugino. The latter ends up giving his life to make sure that Ao gets trapped in a deadly rock slide. This feat by Mugino even ends up shocking Boruto himself.

RIP Mugino! You were selfless until the end! It's sad we're not gonna see him beyond this episode. #boruto pic.twitter.com/9jSd79T8MZ — Jackson ジャクソン !{ MUGINO :( }! (@Boruto4life) January 31, 2021

ALSO READ: 'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Chapter 54 Spoiler: Sasuke & Kawali Attack Borushiki

Mugino can be seen in this video shared on social media trying to hold Ao from the back to stop him from running. Ao finally attacks him with his dual-ended sword which resulted in the death of Mugino. Boruto has witnessed the death of his friend and will now have to recover from it. However, it is yet not sure whether Ao himself survived the deadly collapse in a fight with Mugino as well. The fans of the character were even seen sending in their condolences to the character on social media.

ALSO READ: 'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Promo Reveals The Beginning Of The Vessel Arc

This could very well be one of the most unexpected deaths seen in the popular manga series. Naruto has also been adapted to anime television series, which has itself received a strong response from the fans. Many versions of this series have been written with many types of characters getting introduced and taken away. The manga series started way back in 1997 and is still remains one of the top series in Japan.

ALSO READ: Naruto's Spin-off 'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Will Now Be Written By Kishimoto

ALSO READ: 'Naruto' Episodes List: How Many Episodes Are There In 'Naruto' On Netflix?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.