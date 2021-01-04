'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Promo Reveals The Beginning Of The Vessel Arc

The manga series Naruto and Boruto have been entertaining the anime fans for the past few years. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is currently on a break because of the holiday season. However, the recent Boruto promo shows a different angle altogether. The promo video shows the official start of the anime's Vessel arc. Here's what will happen in the upcoming episode of Boruto: Narito Next Generations.

Also Read | Naruto's Spin-off 'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Will Now Be Written By Kishimoto

Boruto promo teases fans with details of vessel arc

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations promo is already out and it teases the audience by mentioning about a Vessel arc. Fans of the show had anticipated that the anime will bring in Kawaki and remaining members of Kara in the adaptation soon. This is exactly what the makers are up to now. The fans are looking forward to watching the next era of the series. The episode is titled as "The Vessel" and will witness the official start of the Kawaki saga.

Boruto Episode 181 Preview. “The Vessel” (broadcast Date: 1/10)



(*REMINDER: No Episode Next Week on the 1/03) pic.twitter.com/zL6t7uA1Ih — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) December 27, 2020

Also Read | 'Demon Slayer' Steadily Moves Towards Becoming Japan's Top-grossing Film

The show had already established was the vessel arc was but did not mention who the vessel is. The audience witnessed some of the most important characters such as Ao and a few members of Kara make an appearance on the screen. The promo mentioned that the vessel has been lost and a lot of time was wasted in the mishap. But it mentioned that the vessel is the only way to fulfil Kara's wish. All the Shinobis are asked to hunt for the vessel and protect it. The fans are now excited to know who the vessel is as being a vessel is a huge deal in the Manga series.

Also Read | 'Naruto' Voice Actors: Maile Flanagan, Yuri Lowenthal & Other Stars Who Lent Their Voice

More about Boruto: Naruto Next Generation

Boruto: Naruto Next Generation is the sequel to Naruto and Naruto Shippuden. Boruto is the son of Naruto Uzumaki who played the lead in the first anime. However, unlike Naruto, his son is seen living his life with his friends and avoiding to be in his father's shadow. The series is written by Ukyō Kodachi (Vol.1–13) and Masashi Kishimoto (Vol.14–) and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto. Boruto faces several foes in the show just like his father Naruto. The next episode will air on January 10th with Episode 181 of the sequence.

Also Read | 'Naruto' Episodes List: How Many Episodes Are There In 'Naruto' On Netflix?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.