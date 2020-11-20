'Naruto' Episodes List: How Many Episodes Are There In 'Naruto' On Netflix?

Naruto is a Japanese manga series that is gaining huge popularity on the OTT platform Netflix. The series has been written and illustrated by Katsuyuki Sumisawa and Junki Takegami and is directed by Hayato Date. The show used to air on TV since October 2002 till February 2007.

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

How many episodes are there in Naruto?

Naruto is an animation series that has a huge fan following all over the world. The series has been airing since the year 2001. According to a report in Hitc.com, the correct order to watch Naruto is given as follows.

List of 'Naruto' seasons

Naruto the original show has a total of 4 seasons.

Naruto Shippuden has a total of 21 seasons

Naruto Boruto has one season which consists of over 130 episodes.

Naruto the 2002 adventure animation series is available to watch on Netfliix.

The series on the OTT platform has a total of 9 seasons.

List of Naruto episodes

Season 1 has a total of 26 episodes

Season 2 has a total of 26 episodes

Season 3 has a total of 28 episodes

Season 4 has a total of 26 episodes

Season 5 has a total of 29 episodes

Season 6 has a total of 25 episodes

Season 7 has a total of 26 episodes

Season 8 has a total of 26 episodes

Season 9 has a total of 8 episodes

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Plot of Naruto episodes

The story of Naruto is told in two parts where the first part tells the characters’ pre-teen years and the second part tells the teen years of the characters. Naruto is the fourth best selling manga series in history and has sold over 250 million copies worldwide in over 46 countries. Critics and fans have praised the character development of manga and the strong storylines as well as well-executed fight scenes. The series has a coming of age theme and makes use of cultural references from Japanese mythology and Confucianism.

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

About the character

Naruto Uzumaki is a fictional character and is created by Masashi Kishimoto. Naruto is a young ninja who is ridiculed by the villagers on account of the Nine-Tailed Demon Fox who attacked Konohagakure. Naruto aspires to become the leader of his village. He is carefree, optimistic and boisterous which is why he is able to befriend Konohakure ninja and other ninjas from various other villages.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.