'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Makers Might Incorporate A COVID-19 Theme In The Upcoming Season

NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been one of the most followed TV series of the current generation. The show has recently wrapped up its 7th season and is prepping for the next. The show’s creator, Dan Goor recently met up with his team members on a Zoom call to discuss the upcoming season of the show. Dan Goor opened up about his future plans while having a conversation with a news publishing house. Dan was also asked about the incorporation of the on-going pandemic in the season 8 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Read more to know what Dan Goor had to say about the upcoming season of the show.

Also Read | Brooklyn Resident Tweets About Missing Lawns, Mother Sends ‘grass In The Mail’

Smell that, West Coast? Smells like the season finale of #Brooklyn99 NOW on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/IobEGMJIva — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) April 24, 2020

Also Read | Sophie Turner Stopped Watching 'Game Of Thrones' Season 8 For THIS Reason

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 will have COVID-19 plot?

Dan Goor mentioned that it is important to acknowledge the ongoing scenario by putting in hints of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also said that he and the writers have still not started anything and are still in discussion. He also mentioned that not mentioning the pandemic will have its own advantages, but they still do not want to be ignorant about it. He ended the conversation by saying that he does not want the characters to toil away in the depths of the pandemic.

Also Read | Best Moments Of Jennifer Aniston As Rachel Green In FRIENDS Season 8

About Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is an American police procedural comedy series that has been collectively created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur. The show features popular faces like Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, and Joe Lo Truglio as prominent characters.

Also Read | NBC's Peacock Launching In July With 'handful' Of Originals

Also Read | Jake Peralta Has Some Of The Best One-liners In 'Brooklyn Nine Nine'; Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.