Sophie Turner Stopped Watching 'Game Of Thrones' Season 8 For THIS Reason

Sophie Turner aka Sansa Stark of the mega-hit fantasy drama Game of Thrones series recently made a shocking revelation. The actor was recently interviewed by an entertainment magazine for her upcoming series Survive. In the interview, she was asked about her successful series Game of Thrones. It was then Sophie revealed that she did not complete watching the last season of the series.

Sophie Turner added that she stopped watching midway through season 8 of Game of Thrones after reading comments about the season online. She also mentioned that Game of Thrones fans will never be satisfied with the ending of the series. According to Sophie Turner, for a series that almost had a 10-year-run, people had several ideas around how it will end. However, they couldn’t make everyone happy, Sophie added.

Sophie Turner also revealed how it felt to be a part of an ensemble cast of one of the most popular and award-winning fantasy series of all the time. Sophie said now that the series has ended, she is realising how incredible it was for her. She also mentioned that Game of Thrones was a revelation for television.

Sophie did not realise that she was a part of "greatness" while shooting it; however, she feels blessed now. Sophie Turner also believes that she will never experience the same thing again. Nothing will be the same according to her. Sophie also praised the people who she was around while working.

About Sophie Turner’s upcoming series Survive

Survive is an upcoming thriller series. The plot of it revolves around Jane who has to fight for her life. Jane’s plane crashed on a remote snow-capped mountain. Paul is another survivor of the catastrophic accident. Both are on a journey of survival. Survive features Sophie Turner, Corey Hawkins and Dane Foxx in pivotal roles.

