Jake Peralta Has Some Of The Best One-liners In 'Brooklyn Nine Nine'; Check Out

Jake Peralta, also known as Jacob Jake Sherlock Peralta, is a fictional character of the popular American television sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The show has many actors portraying various kinds of characters on the show. The character played by Andy Samberg, called Jake Peralta is the protagonist on the show. His character is a talented but childish detective who works at the 99th Precinct of the NY police department. There is never a dull moment on the show and Jake's character is one of the biggest reasons for that. Here is a list of some of the best Jake Peralta one liners from the show:

Best Jake Peralta one-liners from Brooklyn Nine-Nine

When did everyone decide to become an adult?

Jake Peralta comes across as a character who is full of energy and enthusiasm. While he can solve the most puzzling cases, he happens to be someone who runs away from problems and responsibilities. In an episode, he had a scary realisation that he was supposed to face life's problem as they come and deal with things like normal (implying adults) people. The dialogue is relatable to most of his fans as life seems so easy during childhood.

"I'd like your finest bottle of wine, please (...) I'd like your eight-dollarest bottle of wine, please."

This is one of the most popular dialogues of Jake Peralta. In this scene, before going to a house party, he stopped at a wine store and asked for their finest wine. The finest one at that store happened to be a really expensive one. After a small pause, Jake replaced the word 'finest' bottle with eight 'dollarest' bottle, implying that he has only eight dollars to spend.

"I can't go around telling guys not to ask Amy out because I like her and I'm too dumb to do anything about it. I can't make a woman's choice for her."

Jake Peralta is a very caring person and thinks about everyone's feelings. His character is attracted to his colleague, Amy Santiago. Jake in this dialogue shows his feminist side where he is seen talking to a friend saying that he cannot ask other men to not make a move on Amy when he himself is too shy to tell her the same. He further says that he cannot do that to Amy as it would be like influencing her life choices and in a way, he would be making decisions for her.

