Cannes 2023: Alina Baikova Sends A Strong Message In Support Of Ukraine On The Red Carpet

Cannes 2023 is ongoing in the French Riveria until May 27. Ukrainian model Alina Baikova walked the red carpet at the Cannes film festival on May 26. The model sent a strong statement against the Russian President Vladimir Putin, through her Cannes 2023 outfit.

Pictures of Alina Baikova on the Cannes red carpet are doing rounds on social media. The Ukrainian model turned up on the red carpet in a short yellow and blue dress, the same colours that make up the flag of Ukraine. What caught the eye in her outfit was the text that read, “F*** You Putin”.

The Ukrainian model used the Cannes Film Festival as a stage to remind the world of what is going on in her country. Owing to the unrest in Ukraine and the Russian occupancy, Cannes Film Festival has decided to ban all Russian entries related to the Russian government from the festival in 2022. The ban remains enforced this year as well.

Ukraine protests against Russian invasion

Protests against Russian occupancy in Ukraine are being held worldwide. In February 2022, Putin-led Russia invaded parts of Ukraine. This led to several deaths and war casualties on both sides. The military operation in Ukraine is going on for months with Russian troops circling the country.

Ilona Chernobai's bold move at Cannes 2023

Alina Baikova’s protest comes just a day after Ukrainian influencer Ilona Chernobai made headlines at Cannes 2023. Ilona Chernobai was escorted out of the red carpet by security for pouring fake blood over herself while walking up the Palais. The Ukrainian fitness influencer walked the red carpet in a blue and yellow dress representing the Ukraine flag and then poured fake blood on herself to denote the bloodshed happening in the country.

Celebs let their outfit to the talking at Cannes

Alina Baikova and Ilona Chernobai are not the only ones sending a message through their Cannes red-carpet looks. Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi wore a noose around her neck to protest against the increase in the death penalty in her country. Jennifer Lawrence walked the red carpet in flip flops to show dissent against the strict high heels rule on the red carpet, while Cate Blanchett walked the red carpet barefoot to show solidarity with Iranian women.