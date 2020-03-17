Covid-19 Causes Shutdown Of All Filming In Vancouver, 'Flash' And 'Riverdale' Postponed

Vancouver City in British Columbia, Canada, is currently in total lockdown, as the Covid-19 pandemic hits the state hard, with new cases being reported each day. To mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in the city of Vancouver, the Government has announced a total shut down of all public events, bars, and theatres. Due to the current Covid-19 outbreak in British Columbia, many studios in Vancouver have now halted all filming.

All filming in Vancouver comes to a standstill due to Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Vancouver is a highly popular filming location for numerous TV shows. The city is renowned for its studios and multiple shows and films are shot in the confines of the city each day. However, with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, many studios in the city have been shut down. With the closure of multiple studios, several TV shows have also stopped filming and have postponed their schedule. Here is a list of some of the shows that had to stop filming due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Supernatural: Supernatural is one of the longest-running shows on the CW network and was in the process of filming its 15th and final season. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the show is now facing a production shutdown just weeks before the filming of its finale.



Riverdale: Riverdale is undoubtedly one of the most popular shows to be filmed in Vancouver. But Riverdale was one of the first shows to halt production in Vancouver, as one of their crew members contacted the Covid-19 virus and is currently being treated for the same. After this incident, WB released an official statement where they announced Riverdale's shut down and also mentioned how the other cast and crew members were currently being tested for Covid-19.

DCTV: CW's DCTV features some of the most beloved superhero shows on the small screen. The DCTV includes shows such as The Flash, Batwoman, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow. However, all these shows film in Vancouver, and with the rampant spread of coronavirus in the city, most of these shows are now facing production shutdowns. The Flash's, Supergirl's, and Batwoman's showrunners have already announced that they are halting productions. Superman and Louis, which was an upcoming DCTV show, has also been postponed due to the coronavirus scare.

Another Life: The filming for Another Life Season 2 was supposed to start off in Vancouver sometime this month. However, the coronavirus pandemic has halted all productions. It is likely that the filming for the show will continue once the lockdown ends.

Charmed: Charmed is another massively popular CW show that is filmed in Vancouver. Like most other shows on the CW network, Charmed has also halted all productions and the filming has been postponed. It is uncertain when Season 2 of the show will continue filming.

