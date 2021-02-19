Dragon Ball Theory: Beerus Has A History With Saiyans? Read Fan Theories

It isn't uncommon for Dragon Ball fans to create theories with the manga release. As the new arc is starting, the fans are sharing their theories after the introduction of Granolah. Now the new Dragon Ball theory revolves around Beerus and his history with the Saiyans. Read to know more about Beerus.

Dragon Ball Theory: Does Beerus Have a Secret History with the Saiyans?

Fans began to create theories about Beerus and his history with Saiyans when they were given sneak-peek of Chapter 55. It was then when Beerus, the God of Destruction scolded Vegeta about the Saiyan history. While the duo met, Beerus was seen asking Vegeta about the reason behind Saiyans being destroyed. To which, Vegeta did agree that it was because of his father's greed and the hunger for power which led the Saiyans to their death. The preview of the chapter ends just after Beerus says that fate is far from the truth.

Post the preview, fans started churning out theories that Beerus might have interacted with the group of Saiyans in the past. Some fans believe that if Beerus might have contacted the Saiyans, it must be on bad terms and not in favour of them. Others think that the God of destruction might have forced Freeza to kill all the Saiyans but this theory seems very unlikely. Check out some of the tweets of the fans who created such fan theories.

vegeta when he realizes beerus made frieza blow up planet vegeta pic.twitter.com/d5V6aKdQ5G — shawb_pleonecksy (@shawn_pleonexy) February 18, 2021

"A god technique related to the Saiyan's past"



don't don't tell me this is what it is



please don't tell me we're going back to monke



PLEASE DON'T TELL ME SUPER SAIYAN 4 ISN'T COMING TO SUPER https://t.co/erNsgQb8Sa — Phoebe (@tfwPhoebe) February 13, 2021

So it was the Saiyans’ fate to be destroyed? Beerus finds the idea stupid. Vegeta is puzzled: Beerus said he was going to show him a God of Destruction’s technique(s), so what’s that have to do with the Saiyans’ past? Beerus says it’s deeply related. pic.twitter.com/c04UJDf29O — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) February 13, 2021

Beerus and Saiyans

With the upcoming chapters, fans will get to know more about Beerus and Saiyans. In the Dragon Ball Super manga Chapter 69, Beerus is seen mentoring Vegeta and to teach him new techniques. Throughout the chapter, the duo talks about history which is exciting for the fans. Some fan theory also includes Beerus trying to push Vegeta to his limits by talking about his people and teach him to achieve godly power. Fans will have to wait for another month to know more about the connection.

Beerus is the God of Destruction of Universe 7. He is the main antagonist of the Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods film and the God of Destruction Beerus Saga. The appearance of the character is of a purple anthropomorphic cat that has yellow eyes and large ears. He has the power of destroying planets along with the people in it.

