Ellen DeGeneres Makes An Important Announcement On Her Twitter Handle; Details Inside

The threat of Coronavirus has affected the production of many American talk shows like The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and the Late Night Show with Seth Meyers. These shows' schedules were suspended because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Adding to this list is Ellen DeGeneres' show whose production has also been put on hold.

The host of the show Ellen DeGeneres took to her social media account to announce the news regarding the show. Ellen DeGeneres in her tweet mentioned that she was already missing the show. There was a recent update about Ellen DeGeneres' show stating that Ellen DeGeneres will shoot the show without the live audience. But to everyone's disappointment, Ellen DeGeneres on Twitter announced that it has been decided that the production of the show will be completely suspended until March 30th.

Also Read: Justin Timberlake Reveals He Was Caught Breaking Into Alcatraz Prison On 'The Ellen Show'

Also Read: Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon To Film Without Live Audience Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Here is a look at Ellen DeGeneres tweet

Hey there. Me again. So, after some more thought, we have decided to suspend production completely until March 30th. We just want to take every precaution to ensure that we do our part to keep everyone healthy. I love you guys, and can’t wait to come back. I’m already bored. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 13, 2020

Many people replied to her Tweet suggesting her to start a podcast. While some fans of the show also appreciated Ellen DeGeneres for taking this decision, some fans also replied to her post saying that they shall miss the show.

In the recent episodes of Ellen DeGeneres' show, many popular guests like Justin Timberlake, Mandy Moore made an appearance on the show. The contestants from Love is Blind, on Netflix - Lauren Speed, Cameron Hamilton, Amber Pike, Matt Barnett, Damian Powers, Giannina Milady Gibelli graced Ellen's show on March 10. On the episode which aired on March 13, actor Annette Bening and guest host Sean Hayes who is also a popular actor, comedian and a singer made an appearance on Ellen's show.

Also Read: Viral 'Shallow' Singer Invited To The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Performance Stuns The Internet

Also Read: WWE: John Cena Reveals Truths Behind His Instagram Posts On The Ellen Show; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.