WWE: John Cena Reveals Truths Behind His Instagram Posts On The Ellen Show; Watch Video

Apart from John Cena’s glittering WWE career, his official Instagram handle has always been the centre of attention among his fans. Almost every WWE celebrity has their own official Instagram handle but John Cena’s social media antics manage to stand out among all. The 16-time world champion posts random pictures without captions and netizens have been hunting for the reason for a long time. John Cena’s official Instagram bio says, “Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation, Enjoy”. However, the WWE Superstar has opened up about his Instagram antics and revealed what makes him post such random pictures.

WWE news: John Cena opens up on his Instagram posts

During an interview on The Ellen Show in 2018, John Cena revealed how he got into Instagram and what makes him post such random pictures. The 16-time WWE champion claimed that WWE forced him to get into Instagram and he decided to keep it in his own way. John Cena’s first Instagram post was a close up of his friend’s moustache. Since then, he has gone on to post many such pictures.

However, every Friday, John Cena posts a picture of Stone Cold Steve Austin morphed with some random images. When asked about it, Cena said that Stone Cold is a WWE legend and he decided to dedicate Friday to his name. But, Stone Cold never appears solely on John Cena’s post. The Texas Rattle Snake is always morphed with something else and presented before the netizens.

WWE news: John Cena WWE return on SmackDown scheduled for February 28

After taking a long gap from wrestling, 16-time World Champion John Cena is ready to make comeback on WWE SmackDown on February 28. According to reports, John Cena is coming back to ignite a storyline with his WrestleMania 36 opponent. According to the reaction from the WWE fanbase on social media, the WWE Universe is thrilled to for the John Cena WWE return to see the WWE legend back in the ring after a considerable amount of time.

(Image courtesy: YouTube of The Ellen Show)