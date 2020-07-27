Elon Musk Revels In Joke About 'Bolivia Coup' & Cara Delevingne-Amber Heard ménage à Trois

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sunday responded to a netizen's storytime moment, where he claimed to have walked into Elon Musk's house to see him plotting some of the more outlandish things he's alleged to have done - specifically, Musk's alleged and refuted ménage à trois with actor Amber Heard and model Cara Delevingne while he was organising the coup of Bolivia.

Elon Musk jokingly replied to the netizen's comment remembering the moment fondly saying, 'those were the days!' Previously as well, Musk has been under the scanner for his affair with Heard, brought to light through Johnny Depp’s libel case where Depp has accused former wife Amber of having an 'illicit relationship' with the SpaceX CEO.

that awkward moment when you walk into @elonmusk’s house without knocking and see him organizing a coup of bolivia while having a threesome with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne as mexican drug lords move drugs out of his house to help fake Tesla’s sales numbers — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) July 26, 2020

Those were the days! 🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 26, 2020

Conspiracy theories around coup of Bolivia

However, while people were in two-minds about trusting the story on Musk's affair with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne, they were quite certain about the first half of the story where the netizen has jokingly mentioned that he saw the Tesla CEO organising the 'coup of Bolivia.'

The internet over the past few weeks has been going crazy over accusations against Tesla and Elon Musk for being involved in a coup in Bolivia to secure lithium from the South American country. Some conspiracy theorists have claimed that American influence was behind the change of power in Bolivia where president Evo Morales was ousted after being in power for over 14 years. Earlier Musk had earlier jokingly responded to the allegations saying that they were going to 'coup whoever they want,' a tweet which was reposted by ousted President Morales as 'proof' that Tesla and Musk were involved.

Netizens react

I love how the comments are dismissing the Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne story but the coup in Bolivia, they don't even bother because they know there is truth in it. — OddBoy (@AyuakBig) July 26, 2020

Tomorrow TMZ will be asking Cara : "So Bolivia, you knew all along? " pic.twitter.com/Da2MuvWyoF — Alex Oha (@oha_alex) July 26, 2020

Never judge someone for organizing a coup of Bolivia until you’ve had a threesome with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne. — Ryan (@bathybius) July 26, 2020

