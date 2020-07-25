'Turn Off Your Phone': Grimes Tells Elon Musk After He Faces Backlash On Twitter

Elon Musk’s wife Grimes asks husband to turn off his phone due to the Twitter post Musk had earlier posted. This was after Musk started drawing flak by netizens for a tweet. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Grimes asks Musk to turn off the phone

Recently, Elon Musk took to his official social media handle and said: “pronouns suck”. After which the SpaceX CEO started receiving backlash on Twitter. After this, Musk, who has been in the news for his newborn baby’s name, added a rose icon in his Twitter name and wrote, “Twitter sucks” along with a rose icon. Musk did this in an attempt to condemn Twitter users. Here are the tweets by the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX:

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details



🌹 Twitter sucks — Elon Musk 🌹 (@elonmusk) July 24, 2020

Pronouns suck — Elon Musk 🌹 (@elonmusk) July 25, 2020

Now, in response to this, Grimes took to her official social media handle and stated that she does not “support hate”. Grimes also asked Musk to turn off his phone or give her a call. The music artist, in a now-deleted tweet, wrote, “I love you but please turn off your phone or give me a call”. She also added, “I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this is not your heart.” For some reason, the tweet replies by Grimes are not deleted.

There have been several memes based around Elon Musk. Recently, the memes around Musk were based on the name of Musk and Grimes’ newborn baby’s name. He named their baby as X Æ A-12. It is being said that this name is closely linked to the Lockheed A-12 aircraft built by the U.S. Government. It is also referred to as Archangel.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?

Recently, Musk's Twitter handle was hacked two weeks ago, and hackers asked his fans and followers to pay in bitcoins, which will be doubled and sent back. Several netizens fell for this scam, which was revealed later by the authorities. Along with Musk, Twitter handles of other prominent personalities like Barack Obama, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wiz Khalifa, and Jeff Bezos were also hacked. This has riled up cybersecurity authorities.

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post



ALSO READ |Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.