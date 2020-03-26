The Debate
Gordon Ramsay Fires Over 500 Employees Amid COVID-19 Outbreak, Ex-employee Reveals Details

Rest of the World

Gordon Ramsay recently fired over 500 of his staff members due to Coronavirus outbreak. One of the ex-employees reveals the details of what exactly happened

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
Gordon Ramsay

One of the most popular celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay is receiving a lot of backlash after he decided to lay off 500 of his staff members. Ramsay had to temporarily shut down his restaurant situated in London due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, his decision of terminating the contracts of 500 employees got a lot of flak on social media.

Chef Ramsay, whose net worth is estimated to be a whopping £140 million reportedly did not guarantee his employees that they would get their jobs back once the restaurants re-open.

A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram) on

Ramsay left his employees teary-eyed as he terminated contracts of staff members

In an interview with a media portal, an ex-chef at Gordan Ramsay's restaurant named Anca Torpuc shed some light on the whole scenario. She stated that all the staff members have worked so hard for Gordon Ramsay and he, in return, got rid of them when they needed his support the most.

Torpuc further added that many of the staff members were left in tears at the way he has been treating them. She added that they were not given any warning but were summoned to a meeting at the Heddon Street restaurant and were told that their contracts were being terminated. She called this decision "brutal."

Not so long ago, the MasterChef USA judge took to his Instagram handle to announce the closure of his restaurants. He captioned the post writing, "As the Pandemic continues to grow a note from me about our restaurants in London. Be safe and take care of each other in these challenging times." Check out his post below:

A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram) on

