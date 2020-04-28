Has The Show 'God Friended Me' Been Cancelled Or Will It Be Renewed?

God Friended Me is a comedy-drama show starring Violett Beane, Brandon Michael Hall, Javicia Leslie, Suraj Sharma and Joe Morton. Recently, Violett Beane took to her social media account and expressed 'sadness' that the show was coming to an end. Moreover, she expressed gratitude for the popularity she gained from the show. Ever since that, there have been rumours about the show getting renewed and the fans of the show have been wondering whether God Friended Me is getting cancelled or renewed.

What is God Friended me about?

The show follows the plot in which Miles Finer (played by Brandon Michael Hall) has his podcast where he freely expresses his disbelief in God. He is at odds with his father who was a former Reverand. Miles Finer’s life turns upside down after he receives a friend request from an account named ‘God’. After stalling it for some time, he eventually accepts the friend request on social media and starts digging into his new friend’s account as he is convinced that it is a hoax. He is joined by journalist Cara Bloom (portrayed by Beane) and gets additional help from his sister Ali (played by Leslie) and his friend who is a hacker, Rakesh (played by Suraj Sharma). While Miles is attempting to uncover the true intentions of the creator of the account ‘God’, he sees his life miraculously changing.

Did 'God friended Me' get cancelled?

According to reports from media portals, it has been found that the show currently stands cancelled.

Image source: God Friended Me Instagram

Why is the show cancelled?

The show has a total of two seasons. According to a media portal, the ratings and viewership of the second season fell when compared to season one. The rating of the second season of God Friended Me fell by more than 20 %. The second season enjoyed an average 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographics and 6.20 million viewers. But in an interview with a media portal, the creators of the show said that the ratings were not the specific reason for the show to stand cancelled.

Image Credits: Bryan Wynbrandt Instagram

