Henry Golding And Wife Liv Lo To Embrace Parenthood In 2021; Liv Lo Flaunts Baby Bump

On November 6, 2020, Henry Golding took to his Instagram and shared a pair of pictures with his wife Liv Lo flaunting her baby bump. The couple announced that they are expecting their first child together. Henry captioned the picture saying that 2021 is already looking brighter for the duo. He added a red heart and baby emoticon to the caption.

'Crazy Rich Asians' star Henry Golding ready to welcome first baby

Henry is seen wearing a black t-shirt, white jacket and blue jeans hugging his wife Liv who is flaunting her tummy wearing a blue outfit. The duo flashed wide smiles while posing for the camera. Many of their friends- Awkwafina, Ken Jeong and Jon M Chu poured wishes on the post. Actor Freida Pinto called them 'cuties' in comments.

Just a day after Henry’s announcement on Instagram, Liv Lo too shared a naked tummy picture and wrote that the kicker is here. She asked her fans to guess whether it will be a girl or a boy. She added tiny feet emoticon to the caption. Several of her fans dropped red hearts, heart-eye face emoticon and lovely comments on the post. She also wrote that it is an immense joy the little one has brought to them already and now she gets to share it with her fans.

Liv Lo shares a vlog on her 20 weeks pregnancy diet and exercises

In another post, Liv Lo shared a video speaking about her pregnancy diet and exercises. She further wrote that she filmed the video 'for bubba' at every milestone with the shining stars emoticon. Singaporean actor Rebecca Lim congratulated her and called her ‘beautiful mama’ in the comments. Take a look.

Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding and fitness guru Liv Lo met the first time at a New Year’s Eve party in Singapore in 2011. Four years later, the duo started dating and tied the knot in an intimate outdoor wedding ceremony in Henry’s hometown Sarawak’s. Henry is often seen sharing adorable pictures with his wife and complimenting her for keeping him grounded throughout his fame in Hollywood. He debuted in 2018 with rom-com Crazy Rich Asians and has been climbing up the ladder since.

