Willow Sequel To Release On Disney Plus As A Series, Read More

Willow is a 1998 dark fantasy classic movie of that time. The movie Willow was created by George Lucas and had enchanted the audience with its unique storyline. There is good news for the fans of the movie Wilow. Willow's sequel series will be released on Disney Plus.

1998 classic movie Willow to return as series on Disney Plus

According to a report by Variety, Willow is all set to make a comeback on the screens in the form Willow series. It will be available for streaming on Disney Plus. Ron Howard who was the director of the original movie has said that the series is not going to be a nostalgic throwback. Instead, it is going to be creative and different.

The series is going to be directed by John M Chu who also directed the famous Crazy Rich Asians. Ron Howard will be the executive producer of the series. John Chu had quoted that the movie had a profound effect on him during his growing years in the 80s.

John Chu had also quoted that the story of superheroes have allowed Asian-Americans like him to believe in the power of determination and will of their own. He also went to add that that Jon Kasdan and Wendy Mericle have added new characters in this story. Fans are also in for a treat with new delightful surprise elements that have been added to the series.

1988 Willow cast included Warwick Davis, Val Kilmer, Joanne Whalley, Jean Marsh, and Billy Barty. In the series as well, Warwick Davis is going to essay the character of the Willow Ufgood, the protagonist. Willow's sequel is going to the first non-Star Wars project by Lucasfilms.

Watch the trailer of the 1988 movie Willow here

The plot of the movie revolved around a farmer leaves no stone unturned to protect his baby princess from the autocratic queen. The queen had heard a prophecy that the princess would the reason for the queen’s downfall. Hence, she wanted to destroy her and rule the world.

