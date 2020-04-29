Homeland Ending Explained: Is The End Of The Line For Carrie Mathison?

Showtime's Homeland ran for eight glorious seasons before airing their series finale recently. The series came to an end with a shocking and twisted finale which has reportedly left fans hoping for more adventures with Carrie Mathison, played by Claire Danes. Read below to know what happened during the series finale of Homeland.

Disclaimer - Major spoilers ahead

Homeland ending explained

In the series finale, Carrie and her mentor Saul played by Mandy Patinkin come face-to-face after years of spiralling tension. Carrie urges Saul to reveal her mole in Russia and tries to make a deal by promising an exchange for a recorder which can prevent yet another war in the Middle East. After him denying the deal, Carrie goes to the lengths of ordering his assassination with the Russian intelligence forces but calls it off moments before it is done. Carrie exposes Saul's informant, Anna, who chooses to kill herself before getting caught in Russia.

By killing herself, Anna also effectively cuts all ties Russians could trace between her, Saul and the intelligence in the United States of America, thus averting a major expose. The show then takes a two-year time jump and the audience is greeted by a newer Carrie Mathison, who is now currently enjoying her time in a jazz club in Moscow and has also published a book criticizing the USA. But in a final twist, it is revealed that Carrie is still feeding information back to Saul and to the USA. Carrie effectively replaces Anna's position of being an informant and committing her life to service to the CIA.

Congratulations to my @SHO_Homeland family on 8 years of incredible TV. Anyone who worked on this series walked away better at their craft and with memories to last a lifetime. Happy series finale! pic.twitter.com/Oii7al7SNk — Nazanin Boniadi (@NazaninBoniadi) April 26, 2020

