Anupam Kher 'looks Forward' To Working More With Debra Monk In 'New Amsterdam Season 3'

New Amsterdam is a television series which stars the Bollywood actor, Anupam Kher. He plays the role of Dr Vijay Kapoor. The season two of Anupam Kher's series finished its last episode with a romantic cliffhanger between his character and that of Debra Monk. Kher himself, as much as the fans of the show, are left wondering what will happen next in season three of New Amsterdam.

Anupam Kher posts a video of his favourite scene from New Amsterdam

On Anupam Kher's Instagram, the actor posted a video of the last seen from his series, New Amsterdam. It ended on a cliffhanger hinting at a romantic relationship between Dr Kapoor and the Chairwoman, Karen Brantley. Adding a caption to his post, Anupam Kher wrote, "One of my favourite scenes from @nbcnewamsterdam #Season2 finale. My first with legendary #DebraMonk. And what a twist!!! Looking forward to working with her more in #Season3. Hope you like it! Jai Ho! 🤓 😍😎".

The official page of Anupam Kher's series, New Amsterdam, also posted the same video. This may be a hint that season three will pick up Dr Vijay Kapoor and Karen Brantley's relationship from where it was left off in season two. The caption to the post reads, "Did anyone see that coming?! 😳 #NewAmsterdam".

Anupam Kher's series, New Amsterdam is about a revolves around a new doctor in the hospital who is trying to tear down the bureaucratic ways of the system and provide real care and treatment to the patients. Besides Anupam Kher and Debra Monk, the series also casts Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims and Tyler Labine in important roles. The season three of Anupam Kher's series has not been announced yet but according to reports, the makers have renewed the show for three additional seasons.

