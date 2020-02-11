The Debate
Rebecca Black Receives Love From Fans After Sharing Inspiring Message Of 'Friday'

Rest of the World News

The 22-year-old singer has shared an emotional statement on the ninth anniversary of her song on February 7 and she confessed that she was afraid of the world. 

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rebecca Black

22-year-old American YouTuber was afraid of the world when she released a hit song Friday nine years ago. But after nine years, when the singer Rebecca Black shared an emotional statement on the ninth anniversary of her song on February 7 and confessed that she was afraid of the world she received a lot of love and attention from her fans and admirers. It quickly became a viral hit. 

Fans and admirers pour in love

She posted on Twitter writing, "9 years ago today a music video for a song called Friday was uploaded to the internet." Above all things, I just wish I could go back and talk to my 13-year-old self who was terribly ashamed of herself and afraid of the world." 
Fans and admirers of the singer showed their love for the one true queen of the internet today.

Published:
COMMENT
