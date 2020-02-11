Rebecca Black Receives Love From Fans After Sharing Inspiring Message Of 'Friday'

22-year-old American YouTuber was afraid of the world when she released a hit song Friday nine years ago. But after nine years, when the singer Rebecca Black shared an emotional statement on the ninth anniversary of her song on February 7 and confessed that she was afraid of the world she received a lot of love and attention from her fans and admirers. It quickly became a viral hit.

okay so i just got back on twitter and i am just so blown away and confused and grateful at the messages you guys have been sending to me in response to this. i could have never imagined support like this. that you a million times i just wanna cry!! (happily!!!) https://t.co/SOxFLJhjD9 — Rebecca Black (@MsRebeccaBlack) February 11, 2020

Fans and admirers pour in love

She posted on Twitter writing, "9 years ago today a music video for a song called Friday was uploaded to the internet." Above all things, I just wish I could go back and talk to my 13-year-old self who was terribly ashamed of herself and afraid of the world."

Fans and admirers of the singer showed their love for the one true queen of the internet today.

Friday is legendary and you are an icon 💖💖💖 thank you for nine years of fun fun fun fun!!!! — Michael John Ciszewski (@micjcis) February 11, 2020

You are amazing!!! Sending you SO much love! ❤️ — Mark Kanemura (@mKiK808) February 11, 2020

pic.twitter.com/QUXzWILZEW — ford prius that runs on hate (@_drbitchcraft) February 11, 2020

Friday was amazing. You were 13 and you made history.



The trolls were pathetic and have hopefully grown up by now and are embarrassed by their past. Those who aren't have a lot of pain in their lives and I can only feel bad for them. — Top40 Theory (@Top40Theory) February 11, 2020

