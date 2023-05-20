Ishanou Shines At Cannes 2023, Team Says 'audience Was Struck By Its Subtle Direction'

Cannes 2023 is underway in France, and on the fourth day of the film festival, Ishanou, a Manipur film, premiered under the Cannes Classics section. It is India's only film to be restored at Cannes. Film Heritage Foundation shared pictures from the premiere on Twitter, in which lead star Kangabam Tomba could be seen giving a speech. The movie first premiered at Cannes in 1991 and was back at the film festival after three decades.

"The world premiere of FHF’s restoration of Aribam Syam Sharma’s “Ishanou” (1990) at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 yesterday was a resounding success. The audience was struck not just by the gentle, subtle direction but the poignancy of the human story. Also the beauty of the restoration that was achieved despite the poor condition of the original camera negative on 16 mm. Laurence Kardish, former curator of the Museum of Modern Art who was in the audience, described the film as 'a beauty and a revelation',” read the tweet.

Ishanou team walks the red carpet at Cannes

On the third day of the Cannes red carpet, Kangabam Tomba posed with actress Mrunal Thakur, and politician-actor Khushboo Sundar on the iconic red steps. "The Ishanou team made a big splash on the red carpet last night in the run-up to the world premiere of our restoration of Ishanou at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. FHF Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur led the Ishanou team on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2023. Kangabam Tomba Singh, lead actor of the film Ishanou and directed by Aribam Syam Sharma, was among the others," read the tweet.

Cannes 2023 schedule

Cannes 2023 kick-started on May 16 and will continue till May 27. So far, Sara Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta and Marunal Thakur have walked the red carpet. Anushka Sharma is yet to make her much-awaited red carpet appearance.