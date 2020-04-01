Jannat Zubair Rahmani's Poker Face Expressions You Should Not Miss

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is a popular TikTok star who has not only been famous on one platform but several others too. The TikTok beauty's pictures on Instagram have got her fans into a frenzy. Jannat Zubair Rahmani's Instagram handle speaks of her love for fashion, cars, photoshoots and more. Listed below are Jannat Zubair Rahmani's photos where she appears in poker face expressions that you must check out:

Jannat Zubair Rahmani's poker face expressions you must check out

Jannat Zubair Rahmani's usual photos include her smiling at the camera but she also has many photos with stunning poker face looks. The TikTok star has not only nailed her expressions but fashion too. She can be seen in a colorful top in one look and in an all-black one in another.

In the above pictures, one can see her love for not just fashion but cars as well. Her poker face expressions match with her outfits. In one of her looks, Jannat can be seen donning a red crop top with white ripped jeans. She has thrown on some white trainers to complete her look.

