'Love Is Blind' Spoilers: Who Got Married & Who Didn't In The Finale? All You Should Know

Love is Blind started to air on Netflix on February 13, 2020, and easily has become one of the most sensational love reality shows on the platform due to its ups and downs. From the moment of the release, the series has been loved by the fans of the show. After releasing the first nine episodes on Netflix, the finale episode, titled The Wedding, dropped on February 27, 2020. Here is all you should know about the series. Here are the Love is Blind wedding spoilers.

'Love is Blind' spoilers:

Damian Powers and Giannina Gibelli

Damian Powers and Giannina Gibelli are possibly the fiercest of the five Love Is Blind couples. In the final episode, we see them get together at the wedding. While Gigi had said that she wanted to marry Damien earlier, Damien had different things in his mind. He replied by saying that he does not want to marry her. This breaks Giannina’s heart. She rips out parts of her dress, throws them at Damien, and runs out of the wedding venue.

Matthew Barnett and Amber Pike

It was clear that Barnett and Amber had a strong physical connection from the start, but many fans thought that this was not enough as there seemed to be no emotional connection between them. This couple was the first Love is Blind married couple. They tied the knot but Amber was sacred that Matthew will back out. However, it did not happen.

Kelly Barnes and Kenny Chase

This couple was expected to get it all right and fans were expecting them to get together. But the things did not go well for them. This happened as Kelly had a moment of clarity as she gets into her wedding gown. She then called things off at the altar in front of their family and friends at the Love is Blind finale.

Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas

Jessica and Mark were a couple who was highly unlikely to get married, and this is what happened at the Love is Blind finale. The couple had their ups and downs just like a roller coaster. This led to Jessica stopping the wedding as she could not marry a man 10 years younger than her. Jessica did not apologise the Mark for her behaviour and expressed at the Love is Blind finale that she is not wrong so she will not apologise.

Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed

Cameron and Lauren’s roller-coaster love also gets a happy ending in the Love is Blind finale. Yes, this couple got married and it was a nail-biting moment. They tied the know in front of their family and friends. These are the Love is Blind spoilers.

(Source: Netflix YouTube)

