'Love Is Blind' Couples Are Ruling The Internet, But Which Of Them Are Still Together?

Love Is Blind is currently one of the most talked-about shows on Netflix. The show focuses on couples who literally do not see each other till one of them proposes to the other. The show’s finale will be finally released on February 27, 2020, and it will soon reveal some brand new details about the couples. So if you are curious about these Love Is Blind couples, take a look at this list below.

Everyone on twitter trying to figure out who’s still together...... #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/nn0jWXnnCA — Nick Lachey (@NickLachey) February 26, 2020

Love Is Blind couples that are still together

1. Carlton and Diamond

Carlton and Diamond were the first among the Love Is Blind couples to break up and leave the show. If you are up to date with the show’s latest episodes, then you must know that Carlton and Diamond’s relationship ended on a bad note as the pair ended fighting on-screen when Carlton revealed that he was bisexual. Now, in a recent interview with a media portal, Diamond has revealed that she and Carlton are friends now and have mended their differences.

Also read | 'Love Is Blind' Memes Rule Internet As Fans Gear Up For Wedding Episode

2. Damien and Giannina

Damien and Giannina are often seen fighting on Love Is Blind. But according to the latest episodes, Damien left Giannina at the altar. This incident also falls in line with the fact that both Damien and Giannina do not follow each other on Instagram anymore.

WE CAN'T WAIT FOR TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/AzG69noGUD — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) February 26, 2020

3. Barnett and Amber

Amber and Barnett are one of the most talked-about Love Is Blind couples. Amber and Barnett have both dealt with financial issues while being on the show but now there is no new evidence about the Love Is Blind couple’s relationship status. Both the Love Is Blind contestants follow each other on Instagram.

4. Kenny and Kelly

Many Love Is Blind fans speculate that this couple is still together and going strong. Both Kelly and Kenny have been posting a lot of pictures and videos from Georgia. The Love Is Blind couple still follows each other on Instagram. But these posts and them following each other on Instagram cannot be considered as a clear indication of the pair being together.

Also read | 'Love Is Blind' Cast, Contestants & Couples; Know All The Details Of Netflix's Dating Show

5. Lauren and Cameron

Many Love Is Blind fans are speculating that Lauren and Cameron are still together. Some fans even started comparing their Instagram pictures and pointed out the similarities their pictures have. But according to a media portal’s report, Lauren and Cameron do not follow each other on Instagram and hence, there is no definite indicator that these two broke up or are still together.

AND THE BIGGEST FIND YET. Same tree on Cameron’s Instagram and Lauren’s Facebook - stockings are still in Lauren’s picture and they have their names on them ♥️ #loveisblindnetflix #boom hire me as an investigator everyone. pic.twitter.com/3ly2FYK8RB — Caroline Adam (@scarolineadam) February 15, 2020

Also read | What Time Does 'Love Is Blind' Air On Netflix? Everything You Need To Know About The Show

Also read | 'Game Of Thrones'' David Benioff & D. B. Weiss To Produce Netflix Show With Sandra Oh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.