Maisie Williams Birthday: 'Game Of Thrones' Star Looks Cute In Pink Hair, See Pics

Maisie Williams made a strong acting debut as Arya Stark in the popular fantasy series Game of Thrones (2011 – 2019). Her portrayal of the character throughout the eight seasons gave fame and critical acclaim. The actor is also known for her fashion statement and she keeps on trying new styles. Her pink hair look grabbed much attention. As Williams turns 23 today, April 15, 2020, take a look at her pink hairstyle that grabbed attention.

Maisie Williams' pink hair look

Maisie Williams went to the premiere of Mary Poppins Returns (2018), flaunting her pink hair. She wore a black skirt over a white t-shirt and topped them with a black jacket. She was seen carrying a bag.

Maisie was seen covered in bubbles over her body. She tangled her fingers over her wet hair. Her look was very much appreciated by netizens.

Maisie Williams was seen playing with her pink hair striking a pose. She wore a pink t-shirt and black shorts and paired them with big silver loop earrings. She tied a black and white handkerchief around her neck.

In the picture below, Maisie tied her hair behind giving highlight to her bangs style. She wore a white printed t-shirt and denim shorts. She paired it with black boots, sling bang and handkerchief around her neck.

Maisie Williams visited a speakeasy and was seen wearing a black colour outfit. It had mix colour flower print over it. Her bang hairstyle was seen tied from the behind over the top.

Maisie Williams was to be seen next in The New Mutants as Rahne Sinclair / Wolfsbane. The film was made under Fox banner but was to release under Disney after the latter bought Fox. However, the movie has been pushed ahead due to the COVID-19 pandemic and continued its long run of getting delayed. The new release date is yet to be announced or it might even release directly on Disney+. However, no confirmation is made.

