'One Piece Chapter 1005' To Premiere4 On February 28: All About Chapter 1006

Manga fans are elated to know that One Piece is following its regular schedule and there will be no delay in the release of One Piece Chapter 1006. This means that viewers will get to witness the intense fight between Nico Robin and Black Maria after the former save Sanji. After being freed from Black Maria’s web, Sanji is about to join the series of upcoming fights in One Piece Chapter 1006.

What can fans expect in One Piece Chapter 1006?

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled, Devil’s Child is all set to release on Sunday, February 28. It will feature Black Maria urging Sanji to call Robin for help, as per Devdis Course. Sanji explains to Robin that he has been held captive on the third floor. Upon arriving, Robin will attack Black Maria and meanwhile, Brook will rescue Sanji by freezing the web of Black Maria carefully without touching it.

One Piece Chapter 1005 spoiler gives a hint about what Manga fans can expect from the Chapter 1006 storyline. While Chapter 1005 has given the limelight to Brook and Robin both for rescuing Sanji, it explains that an intense fight is about to take place as Sanji isn’t a leverage now. Chapter 1006 may see Sanji running to save every other character who is in trouble.

It is also speculated that Sanji may find Jack coming towards Scabbards with an intention of killing them. However, Sanji after redeeming himself will put up a massive fight against Jack in order to save the Scabbards.

About One Piece

One Piece is one of the longest-running manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. The plot of the show follows the adventure of Monkey D Luffy, a boy whose body gained the properties of rubber accidentally when he ate the Devil Fruit. One Piece has been serialised in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine ever since 1997. One Piece Chapter 1006 will be out next Sunday on March 7, 2021. Ahead of the chapter’s release fans can read more about the plot online on manga platforms namely Shonen Jump, Viz Media and MangaPlus. Stay tuned for further updates.

