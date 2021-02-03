'One Piece' New Chapter Shocks Big Mom With Luffy's Revelation

One Piece recently released their 1002 chapter that has a new revelation about Luffy. In the 1000th chapter, there was a fight between five members of the Worst Generation against two of the Four Emperors of the sea. Luffy has indirectly faced Big Mom and the duo has yet to fight face to face. Big Mom saw the final battle of Wano Country Arc, and she is getting an idea about Luffy's power. She is yet to know what Luffy is capable of. Read further to know more about Luffy Revelation.

What is Luffy's Revelation?

With the release of Chapter 1002, the fight continues between Big Mom, Kaido and Luffy's gang of Supernova. It appears that Big Mom was not aware of Luffy's Gum-Gum powers despite seeing him in Whole Cake Island. In one clever reveal, it has shown Big Mom's reaction to her lightning powers having no effects on his rubber body.

Luffy is focusing on attacking Kaido along with Kid, Law, Zoro and Killer, while Big Mom is keeping an eye on them. While Kaido is giving the gang a hard time and is tough, Big Mom is seen taking potshots from the sidelines with the full power of Zeus and Prometheus. This allows her to take command of the sky over the skull dome. She uses this power to pick off Zoro along with the others when their attack fails and bounces off Kaido's skin.

This is when Big Mom learns about Luffy's powers. She tries to hit him with lightning only to realise that it bounced off his rubber body. When questioned about the situation, Luffy answered that his body is made of rubber and Big Mom's lightning will have no effect on him. This revelation of Luffy shocks Big Mom. Talking about Luffy's power, he is now geared with new techniques. The new technique joins his Gear Fourth arsenal, and it is called Gomu Gomu no Kong Gatling. The attack is a levelled-up version Gomu Gomu no Gatling. Kaido will be the one to get hit by the new technique and as per the new chapter, he will suffer a fair amount of damage.

One Piece

It is a manga series written by and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. It was later adapted as Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine since July 1997 under Shueisha Inc. The story revolves around Monkey D. Luffy who accidentally eats Devil's Fruit which turns his body into rubber. He then explores the world with his crew of pirates named the Straw Hat Pirates to find the treasure named "One Piece".

