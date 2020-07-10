Seo Ye Ji’s Astonishing Wardrobe In 'It’s Okay To Not Be Okay' Has A Secret?

Seo Ye Ji in It's Okay To Not Be Okay is nothing cliché, say fans. The actress whose latest role as Ko Mun Yeong in the limelight is appreciated by fans for not only acting but her outfits as well. She has been essaying the bold role of Mun Young and fans say that they ‘need more her looks.’ Ko Mun Yeong is unlike many K-drama lead roles, as per many fans. She is vocal about what she wants and outgoing.

The drama’s most loved character as per fans is Seo Ye Ji essaying Ko Mun Yeong. She is the bold, boss-lady with intimidating characteristics. However, a recent interview of the character stylist reveals that all the jazz above is to ‘hide vulnerabilities’ According to costume director Jo Sang Gyeong the outfits imply her boldness only to hide her true inner self. The character Ko Mun Yeong is protecting her weaknesses. She also opts for single tones and fuller looks, decked up from head to toe. However, on the inside, she is as fragile and as unprepared. The costume director said that it is also to contradict her love interest Moon Gang Tae essayed by Kim Soo Hyun. As per Jo, his character is carefree, opts for simple looks, everyday shirts and pants. He prefers anything fundamental. Both the character’s costumes define their onscreen personalities as per the costume director.

Also Read | 'Backstreet Rookie' Starring Ji Chang Under Fire For ‘sexually Suggestive Scenes' By KOCSC

Here are some fan reactions on Seo Ye Ji's It's Okay To Not Be Okay wardrobe

KO MUN YEONG EVERYONE!! 🦋



Our fierce yet pretty story teller. I was literally waiting for her outfit every episode. She's to pretty 😳#ItsOkayToNotBeOkay #SeoYeaJi #SeoYeJi pic.twitter.com/7ZNe2qKSG9 — IVY (@camellia_ivy) June 29, 2020

Furthermore, costume director Jo Sang Gyeong revealed that as the plot develops there will be major changes to their looks and outfits. According to the director, the two might even follow a slow costume reversal. The changes will closely follow their love pattern, as per the storyline. As the character develops more feeling towards each other, they will start following each other’s looks.

Also Read | BLACKPINK Makes Three Guinness World Records With 'How You Like That' MV, Beats BTS

In the past few days, TVN’s drama It’s Okay To Not Be Okay has caught all the attention for negative as well as positive news. The drama has been praised for its off-beat script, however, landed in trouble when it allegedly showed ‘promoting sexual harassment’ scenes. The drama is however under review by Korean broadcast councils.

Also Read | Song Joong Ki May Return To Small Screen, Fans Already Address Him As ‘Vincenzo’

Despite the backlashes, TVN’s It’s Okay To Not Be Okay is soaring in terms of the ratings. The drama airs twice a week and stars prominent actors in the lead role. The female lead Seo Ye Ji is in the radar for many critics as she is essaying the bold character of Go Moon Young

Also Read | 'It’s Okay To Not Be Okay' Faces Plagiarism Allegation; Second Controversy In A Week

Here is a snippet of Seo Ye Ji and Kim Soo Hyun in 'It's Okay To Not Be Okay'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.