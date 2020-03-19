Playboy Magazine To End Its Print Production Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Playboy Magazine will be temporarily ending its print run in the United States after almost 66 years because of the coronavirus outbreak. The publication founded by Hugh Hefner announced on March 19 that it is suspending production in the print edition, blaming the decision on the deadly virus. As per reports, the company had considered discontinuing the magazine long before, however, the impact of coronavirus became the reason for the company to shut its print edition.

Playboy CEO Ben Kohn in a letter wrote, “As the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic to content production and the supply chain became clearer and clearer, we were forced to accelerate a conversation we’ve been having internally”.

READ: British Puzzle Releases 'Where's Wally?' Coronavirus Edition

He further added, “Over the past 66 years, we’ve become far more than a magazine. And sometimes you have to let go of the past to make room for the future. So we’re turning our attention to achieving our mission in the most effective and impactful way we can: to help create a culture where all people can pursue pleasure”.

READ: James Bond Actor Olga Kurylenko Shares Health Update After Recovering From Coronavirus

More than 170 countries affected

Coronavirus has affected more than 175 countries and territories. The virus has infected 228,273 people and claimed more the 9,300 lives around the world. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. Italy, Iran and Spain are the most affected countries outside mainland China, where, as of March 19 the combined death toll stands at 5,029.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said on March 16 that the best way to combat the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus for all countries is to ramp up their testing programs. The WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a conference in Geneva that the ‘simple message’ he has for all countries is ‘test, test, test’. He further added that the countries will remain unsuccessful to tackle the pandemic if they fail to test all suspected cases and remain ‘blindfolded’.

READ: Spain Records 30% Jump In Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours, Toll Reaches 767

READ: Coronavirus Outbreak: Global Death Toll Surpasses 9,300, Total Cases At 227,761

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.