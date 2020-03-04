Bear Grylls Is Stark Naked In An Instagram Live Of Himself Jumping Into A Water Body; Read

Bear Grylls is popular for being the host to a number of shows like Running Wild, You Vs Wild, The Island, Bear’s Mission with, Hostile Planet & World's Toughest Race. He has been an avid user of Instagram and has managed to attract over three million followers. In his recent Instagram live video, he was seen diving into a lake completely naked. The video was shot in an angle that caught Bear in a way that he must've surely not expected. The popular adventure host’s naked video was on his Instagram for a long time before it got deleted. Read more about Bear Gryll’s Instagram video.

Fans watch Bear Grylls jump into a water body completely naked

Bear Grylls' recent Instagram video features the host taking a dive into the river and accidentally revealing a glimpse of something nobody would have seen coming. The video has now been deleted from his profile but the fans are still talking about the host’s wrong decision of diving into the lake stark naked. The star has also shared a number of posts from his adventures that have attracted a lot of fan following for him. Here are some of his posts from Instagram.

Bear Grylls Instagram posts

