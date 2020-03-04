The Debate
Bear Grylls Is Stark Naked In An Instagram Live Of Himself Jumping Into A Water Body; Read

Rest of the World

Bear Grylls has been an active user of Instagram and his recent video is of him jumping in a lake completely naked. Read more about Bear Grylls' Instagram video

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bear Grylls

Bear Grylls is popular for being the host to a number of shows like Running Wild, You Vs Wild, The Island, Bear’s Mission with, Hostile Planet & World's Toughest Race. He has been an avid user of Instagram and has managed to attract over three million followers. In his recent Instagram live video, he was seen diving into a lake completely naked. The video was shot in an angle that caught Bear in a way that he must've surely not expected. The popular adventure host’s naked video was on his Instagram for a long time before it got deleted. Read more about Bear Gryll’s Instagram video. 

Also Read | Rajinikanth Looks Ready For Adventure As Bear Grylls Shares 1st Look From 'Man Vs Wild'

Also Read | Virat Kohli Declines Bear Grylls' Invite For Discovery's 'Man Vs Wild' Episode: Report

Fans watch Bear Grylls jump into a water body completely naked

Bear Grylls' recent Instagram video features the host taking a dive into the river and accidentally revealing a glimpse of something nobody would have seen coming. The video has now been deleted from his profile but the fans are still talking about the host’s wrong decision of diving into the lake stark naked. The star has also shared a number of posts from his adventures that have attracted a lot of fan following for him. Here are some of his posts from Instagram. 

Also Read | After Akshay And Rajinikanth, Virat And Deepika To Feature On Bear Grylls' 'Man Vs Wild'?

Also Read | Man Vs Wild: 'Family Man With A Will Of Steel', Says Bear Grylls About Akshay Kumar

Bear Grylls Instagram posts

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bear Grylls OBE (@beargrylls) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bear Grylls OBE (@beargrylls) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bear Grylls OBE (@beargrylls) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bear Grylls OBE (@beargrylls) on

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Greeted By Fans As He Starts Shooting For Bear Grylls' 'Man Vs Wild'

 

 

