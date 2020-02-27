Rajinikanth To Go 'Into The Wild' With Bear Grylls On March 23, Watch Teaser

Superstar Rajinikanth will be a part of the show Into The Wild along with adventurer Bear Grylls. According to an article in a leading daily, Rajinikanth and Bear will be exploring the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka.

Watch the teaser of the episode here:

Gear up to venture into the wilderness of India with survival expert @BearGrylls and the ultimate superstar @Rajinikanth in an action packed adventure. Premieres 23 March at 8 PM, only on Discovery #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/zSS4GsSCL4 — Discovery Channel IN (@DiscoveryIN) February 27, 2020

The teaser of the episode was shared by Discovery Channel's official Twitter handle. The channel called Bear 'a survival expert' and Rajinikanth 'the ultimate superstar'. The episode will be aired on March 23 at 8 PM.

The teaser shows Bear Grylls making his entry on a bike in the jungles. Superstar Rajinikanth will be seen entering on an ATV bike in his typical action style. According to the article, the Bandipur Tiger Reserve is a national park and was formed after the integration of the Venugopala Wildlife Park. The national park is situated in the Chamarajanagar district, southwest of Bengaluru.

Bear Grylls also shared a picture with Rajinikanth on his Twitter. He wrote that Rajinikanth will be making his TV debut on the show. He also used the hashtag #ThalaivaOnDiscovery.

After our episode with Prime Minister @NarendraModi of India helped create a bit of TV history, (3.6 billion impressions), superstar @Rajinikanth joins me next, as he makes his TV debut on our new show #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls on @DiscoveryIN. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/WKscCDjPZc — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) January 29, 2020

Bear's guest on Into The Wild last year in August was PM Narendra Modi. The two had explored the Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand. The article claims that Akshay Kumar has shot an episode with Bear and it will also come out soon.

Image Source: Bear Grylls Twitter

