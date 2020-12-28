Jessie J Hospitalised On Christmas Eve; Says She Got Diagnosed With Meniere Syndrome

Jessie J has amassed a huge fan following because of her songs and music. The singer recently informed her fans and followers on Instagram stories that she is suffering from Meniere's disease. She also said that she was hospitalised on Christmas Eve because she had gone completely deaf in the right ear. Read ahead to know more.

Jessie J hospitalised because of Meniere syndrome

Jessie J took to her Instagram stories to inform her fans and followers that she was hospitalised on Christmas Eve because she experienced complete deafness in her right ear. She was then told by her doctors that she is suffering from Meniere syndrome. Meniere syndrome causes vertigo and even loss of hearing. She also assured her fans that she is recuperating now as she has been given medicines.

In her Instagram stories, she is heard saying that Meniere syndrome also left her unable to walk properly. She also is heard saying that a lot of people suffer from it and many have even reached out to her and given her some great advice. Jessie J also said that she is able to sing now and able to bear it as well.

In one of her Instagram stories, she explained what it felt like to sing when she didn’t know she was suffering from the syndrome. She said that when she sings out loud, it felt like someone is trying to run out of her ear. Recently, she also uploaded a picture of her in the caption of which she said that she is currently watching the Netflix show The Queen’s Gambit with one finger in her year. She also elaborated that her ear sounds like someone has crawled in it and has turned the hairdryer on. She also wished her fans a merry Christmas as well.

Jessie J and Channing Tatum have called it quits after two years of dating. According to a report by Insider, the singer and the actor was first spotted in Seatle together. Jessie J and Channing Tatum also posted pictures of each other on their respective social media. In October 2020, Jessie J uploaded a post about ‘single life’ clearly hinting that she and Tatum had officially split.

Image courtesy- @jessiej Instagram

